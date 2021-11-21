Raleigh police searching for missing mom, 2 sons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police issued a news release late Sunday night about a missing mother and her two sons.

Raleigh police said they were “assisting” to help find Michelle Servary, 37, and her two sons, Grant, 9 and Rex, 4.

The trio was last seen Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Alumni Drive, which is near Lake Raleigh at the Centennial Campus of N.C. State, the news release said.

Raleigh police photos

“While no foul play is known to be associated with their disappearance, the RPD is assisting efforts to locate them to help ensure their well-being,” the news release said.

Raleigh police asked anyone who saw Servary since Sunday morning or who believes they know her present whereabouts to call 911.

Police released two images — one of Servary and one of her sons — but the photos are extremely small.