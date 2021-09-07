Raleigh police searching for suspect after break-in at gun range

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after someone broke into a gun range on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to police, an alarm company called 911 and reported a break-in at Triangle Shooting Academy at around 1:45 a.m.

Police said that one person broke in and then left a short time later. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the range, which is located at 6501 Mt. Herman Road.

Authorities said it’s not clear at this point if the suspect took anything, but it doesn’t appear that they did.

Officers spent about two hours processing the scene.

No shots were fired during the break-in.

If you have any information, call Raleigh police.