Raleigh police searching for vehicle after female pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was hurt after she was hit by a car in southeast Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman was hit by the car as she was crossing New Bern Avenue at Shanta Drive, which is near the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Police said the driver of the car involved did not remain at the scene. The suspect vehicle is a dark green sedan and was last seen heading inbound on New Bern Avenue, according to police.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m.

