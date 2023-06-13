RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More Raleigh teenagers are being arrested for weapons offenses post and pre-pandemic, according to police data.

From 2019 to 2021, the number of juveniles arrested for a weapons offense in Raleigh stayed consistent then shot up.

Numbers CBS 17 requested from Raleigh Police show 104 juveniles were arrested for weapons offenses last year, compared to 36 in 2021, 34 in 2020 and 38 in 2019.

So far this year the numbers are up. Raleigh Police arrested 41 juveniles for a weapons offense compared to 32 this time last year, eight YTD in 2021, 16 YTD in 2020 and 13 YTD in 2019.

Gerald Givens is part of the city’s new violence interrupters program.

“It’s always better to have activities to do for children, especially when school is out,” Givens said.

Summer programming kicked off at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County on Monday. Vice President of Operations Hugh McLean said more than 300 teens will take part in summer programming between the seven clubs in Wake County.

“We feel like we’re one option for young people as opposed to other things they could get involved in,” McLean said.

McLean said there’s an emphasis in the summer on leadership and workforce training for teens. There’s also sports, art music and space to hang out. Membership is $7.50 a year.

“A place in the community that kids can go where they know they’re safe,” McLean said. “There’s something for them to do. There’s people there that that care about them.”

The number of juveniles arrested for a non-fatal shooting did not change as much, with six juveniles arrested in 2022, three in 2021, one in 2020 and five in 2019, according to Raleigh Police data.

One juvenile was arrested for a non-fatal shooting so far this year, compared to two at the same time last year, according to Raliegh Police data.

Givens said Boots on the Ground, the city’s violence interrupters, is looking at different parts of the community it needs to focus on.

He expects the group to be out in communities the second week of July.

“It’s breaking this cycle of violence that we see in the community and to do as much as we possibly can to make sure we’re maximizing their educational opportunities and making sure that we’re getting the right mentors in their lives,” Givens said.

He said Boots on the Ground is meeting with Raleigh Police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office this week to look at data and discuss solutions.