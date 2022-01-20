Raleigh police seeing uptick in car break-ins near parks, greenways

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Signs near the parking lot at Durant Nature Preserve from Raleigh police remind people to “lock your car, take your keys, and hide your belongings.”

A park-goer said her locked van was broken into at Durant Nature Preserve Tuesday afternoon. She said the window was smashed, her purse was stolen, and that someone attempted to spend $500 at Harris Teeter. She said her purse was on the passenger side floorboard.

Oscar Carmona, Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources director, said there have been about five break-ins at Durant Nature Preserve the past month when typically there’s one or two for the whole Raleigh Greenway system.

“There’s probably a lot of people, more than usual, enjoying our parks and trails and so with increased users there’s always gonna be increased opportunity,” Carmona said. “So we just hope people can take heed in what we’re letting them know and not leave any valuables in plain sight when they are out enjoying the parks and trails.”

Didi Andrews was out at Durant Nature Preserve with her children Wednesday afternoon. She said she always takes her belongings out of the car now, after experiencing a break-in at a different greenway over the summer. She said someone stole her purse and spent $400 at Walmart, and tried to spend more.

“Well, [I felt] panic, because I had gotten around the side of the car and saw the glass, so they broke the window,” Andrews said.

In July, the Raleigh City Council approved nearly $600,000 for a new RPD Parks and Greenways unit to be made up of six new police officers and one sergeant. Carmona said the unit is not in action yet, he estimates it’ll take another 4 to 6 months for police to recruit and train new officers.

Carmona said within the next year the city is looking at adding additional lighting and cameras at greenways where there’s been an uptick in use.

At Wake County parks and greenways, car break-ins tripled from 2020 to 2021, going from 11 to 33, according to numbers from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. So far in 2022, there have been nine car break-ins, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joanne Schlesinger said the greenway signs are a useful reminder for her.

“Whenever I arrive I always put it, my purse into the glove box, just for safety sake and I personally haven’t had any experience with any break-ins but we always lock the car,” Schlesinger said.