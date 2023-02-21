RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five years after the murder of a Raleigh man who was at home with his wife and son at the time, police are reminding the public that two suspects are still on the run in the crime.

In a video released Tuesday, the Raleigh Police Department recounted the case of the killing of Vernon Jerome Jefferys, who was killed on Feb. 13, 2018.

Jefferys, 43, was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Bakers Grove Way by officers responding to a shooting call, police said.

Later in the week, investigators released photos of a 2017 white Nissan Rogue that police say was being operated by suspects the night of the murder.

A sketch of one suspect and the Nissan SUV involved. Photos from Raleigh Police Dept.

Ten days after Jefferys was killed, a sketch was released by police of one of the two men involved in the killing.

In Tuesday’s video, police said Jefferys was with his wife and their teenage son at their home at 1840 Bakers Grove Road when around 10:20 p.m. someone knocked on their front door.

Jefferys’ wife answered the door and was shoved inside the home by two armed “intruders,” police said.

One man forced Vernon Jefferys from the home into a parking lot where he was shot and killed. His wife found him dead after the men fled, police say.

Police said anyone with information about the case should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-996-1193.