RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Tuesday night that a missing girl who vanished earlier in the day had been found and was safe.

Police said in a news release just before 7:30 p.m. that Jayda Gaddy, 9, was missing. The news release included a photo of Jayda.

Jayda was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not say where she was last spotted.

Around 8 p.m., police announced that Jayda was found and was safe.

No other information was released.