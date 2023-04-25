RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the robbery of the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1595 Corporation Parkway on Friday.

The suspect is described as a 5’6” to 5’8” tall white male with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down plaid shirt, dark-blue pants, dark shoes, an orange ballcap and a blue surgical mask.

(Courtesy of Raleigh Police Dept.)

The suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Officers were called to the credit union around 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money, and the teller complied, but no weapons were seen or implied.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.