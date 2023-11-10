RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a missing endangered alert late Friday afternoon.

Police say citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Malcolm Woodfalk Smith, who is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Smith is an 81-year-old man weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is described as six feet tall, bald with hazel eyes. Police say he’s wearing gray dress pants, a gray sweater and dark colored shoes.

He was last seen at 5063 Avenida Del Sol Drive. People say his possible destination is 155 Leonard Farm Road in Louisburg, N.C.

Smith’s vehicle is a blue 2012 Rav 4 Toyota with damage and tape on the rear left fender. Police say his license plate is JEE1101.

Anyone with information about Smith should call J.L. Keeny at the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335.