RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help in regards to the Wednesday night shooting that injured two women and a child.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two women and a child with gunshot wounds. One woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition, while the other woman and the child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said there’s no threat to the community, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Those with information on the incident should contact Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193 or leave a tip online at https://p3tips.com/897.