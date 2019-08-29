Raleigh police seek suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Wendy’s early Thursday.

Raleigh police said officers responded to the armed robbery in the 1100-block of Edwards Mill Road around 1:15 a.m.

Two employees were present during the robbery were not injured, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. It’s not known if he got away with any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department.

