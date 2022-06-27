RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two assault suspects.

On April 2 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Raleigh officers were dispatched to a report of aggravated assault at the Mojito Lounge located in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Police said the suspects engaged in an argument with the victim before striking him with a beer bottle, resulting in a deep cut.

Photos from Raleigh Police Department

At this time the victim’s identity has not been released by police.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.