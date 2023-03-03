RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they seized several illegal drugs and multiple guns during a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” last weekend.

The incident took place Saturday, Feb. 25 in the 2800 block of Brentwood Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

(Photo from Raleigh Police Department)

On Thursday, police released several photos from the bust, which included images of two handguns and a rifle with ammunition and a magazine.

Different types of drugs were also seized during the bust. Photos showed bags containing a white powder, another bag that appeared to contain marijuana and a plethora of pills.

Police also seized a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Police did not say who was arrested or charged in the incident, despite CBS 17’s attempts to learn that information. It’s also unclear what violation led to the traffic stop.