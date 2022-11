RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road.

A total of 80 citations were issued, police said.

The department says 40 people were killed in traffic collisions last year “and we will not stop our efforts until that number is 0.”