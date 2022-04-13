RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the speed trap they set up led to 69 traffic stops in one morning.

The Raleigh Police Department said on social media Wednesday that its Southwest District partnered with its traffic enforcement unit and the North Carolina Highway Patrol on a speed enforcement project on the Gorman Street corridor.

During the Tuesday morning project, the department says it issued 44 citations.

That comes as the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is running its “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” program through Sunday.

Law enforcement will be watching for and cracking down on speeders during the education and enforcement campaign.