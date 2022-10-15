Raleigh police memorial for Officer Gabriel Torres. (Photo from Raleigh Police Department) Officer Gabriel Torres in a photo via CBS News.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting.

On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.

Police said the memorial is set up to honor the life and service of Officer Torres. The memorial is located at the Downtown Raleigh police division located at 218 West Cabarrus St.

The patrol SUV is draped with a black tarp, with black and blue ribbons on each side mirror.

“The senseless acts of violence on October 13th have left the Raleigh Police Department grieving and mourning with the community. We continue to pray for the families of those that lost their loved ones and wish for a swift recovery of those injured,” said Raleigh Police Department in a news release. “We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from communities and law enforcement agencies across the globe.”

To provide support to Officer Torres’ family and the entire RPD family, contact SupportRPD@raleighnc.gov.

The department said, “we remain strong together,” and used the hashtags “#RPDStrong #SupportRPD”.