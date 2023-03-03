RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Friday they handed out more than 100 speeding tickets in the past week.

Already in 2023, the Raleigh police chief has pointed out that addressing traffic problems is a priority in the city.

In the past seven days, police said the Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over more than 224 vehicles, according to a news release Friday afternoon from the Raleigh Police Department.

Out of those 224 traffic stops, there were 150 total charges — with 101 of those ending with the driver getting a speeding ticket.

“Monitoring speed and safety on the roads is a top priority in reducing traffic crashes and keeping the roads safe for everyone,” police said in the statement.

In January, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson specifically addressed traffic issues in her fourth-quarter crime update.

Twelve of the 19 traffic fatalities in the fourth quarter of 2022 were pedestrians. There were eight fatalities in the same time span in 2021. CBS 17 has reported that pedestrian deaths in Raleigh more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021.

Patterson said the department is working with the city DOT on traffic calming efforts and has conducted speed enforcements in places like Interstate-440 and Lake Wheeler Road, as well as, saturation patrols along Glenwood Avenue and Capital Boulevard.