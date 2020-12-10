Raleigh police tape off section of motel parking lot as part of investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police on scene at a motel off Wake Forest Road early Thursday afternoon have taped off part of the parking lot where a school bus was parked.

Officers are at the Extended Stay America on Wake Towne Drive near the intersection of Wake Forest Road and Interstate-440.

A witness who did not want to be identified said they head gunshots in the area of the motel.

A white school bus was parked at the scene and taped off by officers but was allowed to leave around 1:30 p.m.

Raleigh police have not provided any information on the incident.