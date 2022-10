RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday.

The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies vaccinations, 200 $10 microchips, 100 doses of FVRCP for cats and 300 free distemper vaccinations from PetCo Love.

(Photo from Raleigh Police Department)

There is no pre-registration and vaccines are available on a first come first serve basis.