RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An unoccupied Raleigh Police Department vehicle was struck along Interstate 40 Saturday morning while the officer was investigating a separate incident, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound side of I-40 near exit 301 in Wake County. Raleigh police say the officer assigned to that cruiser was fortunately outside the vehicle when the wreck happened.

The incident closed down a couple lanes of I-40 for about an hour.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, no injuries were reported to either the driver of the other car or police. It is not yet known whether charges will be filed.