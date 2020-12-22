Raleigh police want help finding 19-year-old mom, infant son last seen in August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help locating a 19-year-old woman and her infant son. They haven’t been heard from since mid-August.

Police said Tuesday that Akayla Matay Kimbrough, 19, and her child were last heard from on Aug. 14. Kimbrough is about 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds.

No other information was released.

Detectives want anyone who has information to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.