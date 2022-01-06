Raleigh police want help IDing man who pepper-sprayed Walmart employee as he was being escorted out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police asked for help from the public in identifying a man who assaulted a Walmart employee by pepper-spraying them as he was being escorted out of the store.

According to a news release, an employee asked the suspect to leave the Walmart at 6600 Glenwood Ave. because of his disruptive behavior. As he was being escorted out, he sprayed the employee in the face and ran away.

Anyone who has information that can help police with their investigation is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.