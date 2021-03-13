Raleigh police warn of ‘scam’ text message about COVID-19 vaccination appointment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Saturday warned residents of a scam involving a text message about a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Police sent the notice via Twitter around 6:15 p.m.
Text messages are being sent to people about an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination shot at Raleigh Fire Station 9, police said.
“This text is a scam. Please do not respond to it or click the link,” the statement from police said.
An image of the text implies that the person receiving it has a “new” appointment confirmation number or code. The scam text includes a specific time, the location of the fire station, and a link.
The link asks people to click on it to cancel.
Police did not say how many people might have received the text.