RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests.

Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.

“The campaign seeks to reduce the number of traffic fatalities on North Carolina roads. More than 250 people have been killed in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina, 46 of those on Raleigh roads,” the Raleigh Police Department said.

In addition to the arrests and traffic violations, police also issued 48 speeding charges and 103 drug violations, officers said.

In 2021, there were 766 reported crashes during the week of Halloween 2021. However, there were no crash numbers reported in this update from law enforcement.

Raleigh police said its next campaign will be during the upcoming holiday season.