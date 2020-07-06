Raleigh pools reopen with restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Raleigh city pools and aquatic centers are reopening Monday with limited capacity and new rules.

Reservations are required but walk-ins will be accommodated when capacity allows them.

Click here to make a reservation

There will be specific swim start times and will be limited to 75 minutes to allow for cleaning.

The following facilities are opening Monday:

The City of Raleigh urges citizens to become familiar with the new rules before heading to the pool:

Stay home if you are sick.

Bring a facemask to wear when you are not in the water and social distancing is not possible.

Please bring your own chair.

All facilities will have reduced capacity.

Click here to read Raleigh’s “Aquatics Know Before You Go” information.