Raleigh pools reopen with restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Raleigh city pools and aquatic centers are reopening Monday with limited capacity and new rules.
Reservations are required but walk-ins will be accommodated when capacity allows them.
Click here to make a reservation
There will be specific swim start times and will be limited to 75 minutes to allow for cleaning.
The following facilities are opening Monday:
- Millbrook Aquatic Center
- Optimist Aquatic Center
- Pullen Aquatic Center
- Biltmore Pool
- Lake Johnson Pool
- Longview Pool
- Ridge Road Pool
The City of Raleigh urges citizens to become familiar with the new rules before heading to the pool:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Bring a facemask to wear when you are not in the water and social distancing is not possible.
- Please bring your own chair.
- All facilities will have reduced capacity.
Click here to read Raleigh’s “Aquatics Know Before You Go” information.
