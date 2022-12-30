RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several streets were closed Friday in downtown Raleigh and crews transformed Fayetteville Street into the city’s New Years Eve headquarters.

“It always feels like the entire city comes out to celebrate with us,” said Cameron Laws, creative director for First Night Raleigh and Artsplosure.

Laws expects thousands to show up to First Night Friday this year.

“This is our first fully fledged event since 2019. So, we have almost a dozen indoor venues and all this programming along Fayetteville Street so we’re just really looking forward to it,” said Laws.

Crews were busy Friday assembling amusement rides. The Ferris wheel will make a return and the 90-foot Sky Hawk ride will make its debut.

Fayetteville Street will be fully closed to traffic and parking from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Laws said safety was a big part of the planning process.

“The Raleigh Police Department and Wake EMS and the Red Cross are all really involved in that so they have been planning all of these things for months and we’re really confident in the plans that they have,” said Laws.

To participate in activities, tickets must be purchased either online or at the gate. However, if you just wanted to walk around Fayetteville Street or buy food from vendors, no tickets are required. Foods trucks inside are not included with the price of admission.

With so much going on, Laws said the best First Night Raleigh is a planned First Night Raleigh.

“Check out the schedule and highlight some things that you want to do, you’ll be able to get the most out of your First Night,” she said.

First Night Raleigh schedule

2 p.m.: Storytelling performance by Linda Gorham

2-6 p.m.: Daytime activities are planned on Morgan Street and Hargett Street. Children 5 and under premitted

6 p.m.: People’s Procession: Begins at Bicentennial Plaza, the parade moved down Salisbury Street and ends at Davie and Fayetteville streets.

8-11 p.m.: Silent Disco at Artspace; Interactive projection by Robin Vuchnich at PNC Lobby

Midnight: Countdown to Midnight at the intersection of Fayetteville and Davie streets

See the full list of events here.