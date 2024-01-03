RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s storm tracking team is taking steps to prepare for the weekend’s forecasted rain.

The CBS 17 Storm Team is forecasting three systems that will impact central North Carolina over the next week. Several inches of rain are expected.

On Wednesday, Raleigh Stormwater began proactively lowering Lake Johnson ahead of potential heavy rainfall. Lowering the lake allows the city to store more water in the lake and helps reduce flooding concerns along Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek is among the city’s most frequently flooded waterways during rain events. You can track real-time flooding by clicking here.

The city has an online system in place that allows crews to manage high-hazard dams from their office. When lake levels are lowered before a storm, less water will flow out of the dam downstream because there is more room for the lake to fill back up during a storm. This prevents flooding downstream.

To see a live image of Lake Johnson’s water level, click here.