RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh.

The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.

“We’re gonna lower the lake so we can release that water and let it go on through the city and that way it’ll give us more reserve to catch water, the rainfall that comes during the storm, and that way that water will not be going downstream during the event,” Daniel said.

He said the biggest concern when it comes to flooding from Walnut Creek is the area along Rose Lane just south of Walnut Creek because there is only one way in and out of the neighborhood.

Brian Simmons has lived there for nearly two decades and said the area usually floods during heavy rain preventing him from going anywhere.

“If a heavy rain was to come, we wouldn’t be able to leave,” Simmons said. “The bridge will be fully covered with water. The only thing you’ll see is the other side of the road and all you’ll see is pretty much like a lake really, and then we will have to wait at least probably like two or three days for it to go down.”

Daniel said crews are also clearing catch basins across the city so water could flow through.

“Hopefully reduce any flooding that may occur on that or the streets,” he said.

I-440 looks more like a river around the Glenwood Ave. exit when it rains due to drains being clogged with litter.

CBS 17 asked the North Carolina Department of Transportation if it already started cleaning that drain.

An NCDOT spokesperson said crews will check the area before the weekend and likely wait until it starts raining to clear it, so debris doesn’t pile up again. He said crews will also do visual inspections during bad weather.

The spokesperson said NCDOT recently started sweeping the shoulders more often so less debris ends up in drains.

Long term, as part of the I-440 resurfacing project, NCDOT said two additional inlets will be added to the existing inlet to address drainage issues.