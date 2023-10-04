RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh staff is already preparing for next year’s budget.

And they are looking for input from residents, businesses, and organizations in order to create an equitable city budget, according to a news release.

The staff is asking residents for input on items like transportation, housing, parks, and the environment.

Learn more and sign up for a session here or click on your preferred date below to go right to that event.

In-Person Listening Sessions:

Virtual Listening Sessions:

Virtual sessions will be held via Zoom. If you choose a virtual session, you will receive the Zoom link after you sign up.

Learn more about the budget process, by calling 919-996-4270 or emailing budget@raleighnc.gov with any questions.