RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With inclement weather brought to the Triangle by Tropical Storm Idalia, Wake County Public School System canceled school for students on Thursday.

Parents may still be scrambling about what to do with their children who are home from school.

The City of Raleigh is providing a structured place for kids to go through the Weather Bound Program at John Chavis Memorial Park and Jaycee Park. Activities being offered include sports, crafts, computer games, movies and more. All parents need to do is bring food for their child and a change of clothes.

The cost for the program is $40 for Raleigh residents and $55 for non-residents. The program runs until 5pm on Thursday.

For details on how to register, visit Register here.