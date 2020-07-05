Raleigh protests continue on July 4th at Executive Mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a day of action, not celebration, Saturday for protesters in Raleigh.

A group camped out front the Executive Mansion for another night, calling for an end to police brutality and N.C. Senate Bill 168.

The bill could lead to death investigation records being sealed from the public. However, the protesters want more, not less transparency when it comes to deaths at the hands of police.

“Unfortunately, we can’t afford to take a day off. We are demanding justice and holidays are not exempt from that especially when people’s family members are crying and begging in the streets for justice,” said Lauren Howell, Raleigh Chapter President of NC Born.

A few blocks over at the State Capitol more activists spelled out demands for the city. Including dropping all charges filed against protesters since the end of May and psychological evaluations for officers.

“I don’t understand why people are so blind to everything that’s going on. Now is the time to act,” said Jen Mathias, the founder of Truth Revealed.

The two groups joined together, marching down Glenwood South. The protesters asked those dining out to put down their food, pick up a sign and call for change.

“People who actually care wouldn’t post Black Lives Matter on Instagram. They would get out there, do the work, scream shout and actually make change,” said Kordel Davis, an organizer for Truth Revealed.

The group also painted signs, chanted, listened to poetry and gathered supplies throughout the day. The protesters say they will continue to camp out at the Executive Mansion until their demands are met.

