Raleigh provider already setting appointments as FDA committee to discuss vaccines for children

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents will be watching closely Tuesday as an FDA advisory committee meets to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

Several steps are still needed before the vaccines get the green light, but already one Raleigh pharmacy has started scheduling appointments.

Nearly 1,400 children are signed up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Health Park Pharmacy’s vaccine clinic. Of course, the FDA and CDC have to sign off on the shots first.

Health Park pharmacy is preparing to vaccinate hundreds of children against COVID-19 on the first day the shots are available. When the pharmacy announced clinics for children on social media, parents raced to sign up.

Pharmacy manager and owner Steve Adkins described the response as “overwhelming.”

Christina Jones can’t wait to get her daughters vaccinated.

“I’m so happy, I am so excited,” she said. “I was vaccinated back in March but knowing that my children couldn’t be — always it was never complete.”

Jonesbooked appointments at Health Park for November 4, the first day the pharmacy anticipates offering the vaccine for children in the 5-11 age group.

If the vaccines are not authorized or haven’t arrived by then, the pharmacy will work with families to make sure they get them as soon as they’re available.

They’re also preparing the clinic to make the process simple for parents and children – with everything from different types of bandages, to distraction techniques.

“We’re going to do some balloons. We’re going to get some treats and stuff for the kids. We actually have somebody coming in, on at least one of the days, making some balloon animals for the kids — just trying to make it as family-friendly as possible” explained Adkins.

A CDC advisory panel on immunization practices is set to meet November 2 and 3, so there is a chance those November 4 appointments could get pushed back.

Once it’s clear when the pharmacy will have vaccines for children, more appointments will open up. You can find out more here: https://vc-nc.uvax.one/open