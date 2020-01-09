Raleigh Radiology office faces lawsuit, must stop performing mammograms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A major provider of radiology services in the Triangle is now facing a lawsuit. The Food and Drug Administration ordered Raleigh Radiology’s Blue Ridge office to stop performing mammograms after a review determined it didn’t meet image quality standards.

The letter notifying patients came by certified mail.

“I was scared,” said one woman who wished to remain anonymous. She said she recently received a letter warning her of “a serious concern about the quality of the mammography” performed at Raleigh Radiology’s Blue Ridge office between Nov. 7, 2017 and Nov. 6, 2019.

The letter from Raleigh Radiology said, “the FDA determined that we failed to meet the clinical image quality standards established by our facilities accreditation body, the American College of radiology, as required by the FDA.”

“You get the fear of cancer,” the woman said. “You might have cancer or something that could’ve been prevented.”

A statement on Raleigh Radiology’s website for its Blue Ridge location apologized for any concern caused. It also said, in part, “we have suspended mammography services at Blue Ridge while we work to implement a Corrective Action Plan and our mammography accreditation is reinstated.”

A lawsuit filed Dec. 31 alleged the facility provided unreliable breast cancer screenings. It asked Raleigh Radiology to refund affected patients for breast cancer screenings and pay for re-reviews or repeats of mammograms.

Raleigh Radiology’s website said its other locations are still accredited and performing mammograms. CBS 17 found several women getting re-screened at the Cary office.

One patient was grateful for a clean bill of health after her repeat mammogram.

