Raleigh rally demands updated voting rights, minimum wage increase

Protestors rally outside of Senator Thom Tillis’ office in downtown Raleigh. The group protested a range of demands from voting rights, minimum wage and easier access to healthcare (Emani Payne).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 50 people gathered for approximately one hour in downtown Raleigh Monday outside of Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’ office to demand he help put an end to poverty and voter suppression.

While holding signs, chanting and giving speeches, the group made several demands.

They want to end the filibuster, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 dollars per hour and have easier access to healthcare, to name a few, among others.

To go along with the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the group also wants to see the For The People Act passed, something that aims to expand voting rights while reducing the influence of money in politics.

Tillis’ office released this statement regarding the rally:

“Senator Tillis was re-elected by North Carolinians to fight against the radical, socialist agenda being pushed by the far-left. He is adamantly opposed to abolishing the filibuster, a move that would eliminate bipartisanship, and he is opposed to the For the People Act, which would hand over our election system to the federal government and eliminate commonsense voter ID laws for federal elections.”

However, advocates said these changes will help curb the oppression of poor and minority groups, as well as people as a whole.

“Voting is not only a right, but it is our sacred duty,” Rev. Hershey Mallette Stephens said. “Providing a space and an environment in which all people can vote is what we want.”

Additionally, following the rally, there was a silent march around the federal building.