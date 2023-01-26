RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best.

The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – up to $112,000 – from 2021 and 78% higher than in 2020.

The report, which provides a variety of data on sales and profits from states and metropolitan statistical areas, also revealed that profits rose year over year in 98% of the nation’s markets, the highest level in the United States since at least 2008.

New homes on a quiet city street in Raleigh. The real estate market has remained one of the best in the nation. (GETTY IMAGES)

The report said that among metro areas with a population of at least 1 million, Raleigh ranked second for the largest median-price increases, up 17.9%. Only Tampa (21.9%) ranked higher, and Raleigh was followed by Austin, Texas (up 17.9%), Orlando (17.7%) and Tucson, Arizona (17.2%).

“It seems pretty likely that home seller profits peaked for this cycle in 2022,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, said in a release announcing the findings. “Median prices have declined on a monthly basis since mortgage rates doubled between January and October and are likely to decline further in many markets across the country in 2023, reducing profitability for home sellers.”

Raleigh also showed up among large metro areas in an analysis of lender-purchased foreclosures in 2022, reporting among the smallest shares, with 0.2% of sales. Chicago had the highest rate, and only Denver (0.2%), Tucson (0.3%), San Francisco (0.3%) and Colorado Springs, Colorado (0.3%), were lower.

You may recall that in December ATTOM reported that Metro Winston-Salem was one of the country’s hottest markets for home flipping – buying, updating and quickly selling a residence – during the third quarter of the year.

The only other mention of a city from North Carolina in this report was Charlotte, which ranked among qualifying markets with at least 200,000 population as having among the highest portions of institutional-investor transactions.

Charlotte recorded 16.8% of sales fell in that group, which ranked only behind Atlanta (19%), Memphis (18.4%) and Jacksonville, Florida (17.9%).

New condos and townhouses in downtown Raleigh. (GETTY IMAGES)

Glowing news

Mortgage rates have risen precipitously as the Fed has fought unexpectedly high post-pandemic inflation rates for the past two years. The average rate of a fixed-rate, 30-year mortgage in August 2020 was 2.98%. In October it was up to 7.08%, and at year’s end rates were about 6.42%.

ATTOM found that profits did increase at a slower pace than in 2021 and that the national median home value dipped 8% over the second half of last year.

Still, the headline of ATTOM’s report is pretty glowing and simple: Typical profits from sales rose nationally from 45% to 51%, and the median home sales price was up 10% to $300,000.

That $112,000 profit on median-priced home sales in 2022 represented a 51.4% return on investment compared to the original purchase price, up from 44.6% last year and from 32.8% in 2020. The latest profit margin also represented a high point since at least 2008.

Both raw profits and ROI have improved nationwide for 11 consecutive years, the report said, and the $300,000 price was another annual record.

The key data

The report included monstrous amounts of data, but here are some of the key points: