Raleigh ranked as 2nd best US state capital to live in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to the best state capitals to live in across the United States, the City of Oaks ranks high on the list!

According to a study by WalletHub, Raleigh ranks 2nd among all U.S. cities for best state capitals to live in.

“State capitals aren’t just for lawmaking. Often, they’re thriving cities with a lot of economic and cultural value. In fact, they can be some of the best places to live in America. But not all state capitals are created equal,” WalletHub said.

WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across 49 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

Raleigh received high marks in affordability (3rd), economic well-being (3rd), quality of education and health (5th) and quality of life (19th).