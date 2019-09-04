Raleigh ranked as the best city in America to drive in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Interstate 440 beltline that nearly encircles the city, helping drivers get to landmarks like PNC Arena and North Hills, the city of Raleigh ranks as the best city in America to drive in.

With a total score of 69.09, Raleigh sits slightly above Orlando, Florida and Lincoln, Nebraska, according to Wallet Hub.

Raleigh received high marks for “Cost of Ownership & Maintenance” (1st) and “Safety” (8th). The city ranked on the lower end for “Access to Vehicles & Maintenance” (62nd).

In the survey, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness.

