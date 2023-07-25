RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the number one city in the country for spacious living, according to a study.

The study looked at the 50 largest U.S. cities and determined that “the South reigns supreme for spacious living.” The 50 cities were ranked based on a combined metric of the median sized lots and median sized homes.

Other factors included median household incomes, home prices, safety and average commute times to see how accessible and desirable the cities are.

According to the study, North Carolina is high on the migration radars due to the school systems and the cost of living. The median size of a single family home in Raleigh is 1,947 square feet with residential lots at 10,500 square feet.

A single family house price is an average of $436,100 with a median income of $73,000 per year, according to the study.

A home in Raleigh takes up less than 18% of the lot, meaning families are left with a large backyard for gardening, entertaining or recreational activities, according to the study.

Raleigh, Atlanta and Charlotte are each ranked in the top three, respectively.

