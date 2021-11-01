Raleigh ranked this year’s 4th best city in US for veterans, study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Veteran’s Day approaching, Raleigh ranks as one of the top five places for veterans to live in 2021.

According to a WalletHub study released Monday, Raleigh ranks as the fourth-best city for veterans.

The study compared the country’s 100 largest cities across 20 key indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness.

They range from share of military skill-related jobs to veteran income growth to availability of VA health facilities.

“How good or bad a city is for veterans depends on multiple factors, including the rates of poverty, unemployment and homelessness, as well as the city’s retirement-friendliness and how good its VA facilities are,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a news release.

Raleigh ranked in the top three for homeless veterans per veteran population.

“All cities should be quick to take care of veterans’ needs, considering how much veterans have sacrificed to serve the country and keep it safe. However, some cities spend an appropriate amount of money on veterans affairs while others do not, either because they lack the funds to do so or because they do not put a high priority on veterans in the budget,” Gonzalez added. “While cities do have a responsibility to their veterans, so does the federal government. We spend an enormous amount of money on national defense and military operations, yet comparatively little on helping veterans once their service is done. It is distressing that there are tens of thousands of homeless veterans; that number should be reduced to zero.”

Life as a Veteran in Raleigh (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

41 st – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 3 rd – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population

– Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population 14 th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 12 th – % of Veterans in Poverty

– % of Veterans in Poverty 39 th – % of Military Skill-Related Jobs

– % of Military Skill-Related Jobs 33 rd – Veteran Unemployment Rate

– Veteran Unemployment Rate 18th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Click here to view the full report and to see where other cities rank.