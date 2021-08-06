Raleigh ranks 10th safest city for cyclists, study finds

Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh ranked 10th as the safest city for cyclists in a new study that looked into cycling fatalities in the 100 most populated cities in the United States.

Two cyclists have been killed in Raleigh between 2015 and 2019, the study said. That accounted for 3.3 percent of all vehicle fatalities in that span.

On average, 0.9 cyclists are killed each year for every 1 million Raleigh residents.

Only 0.3 percent of workers in Raleigh commute by bicycle. Boise City, Idaho, which ranked ninth, has 3.1 percent of its workforce commute via bike. It was the only city in the top-10 safest to have a bicycle commuter percentage above 1 percent.

Greensboro (third) and Winston-Salem (seventh) also ranked in the top-10 safest cities for cyclists. However, North Carolina as a state has the 19th most bicycle fatalities in the country.

Stockton, California ranked the most dangerous with an average of 14.9 cyclist fatalities per 1 million residents. Los Angeles and New York reported the most overall cyclist fatalities between 2015 and 2019 with 89 and 87, respectively, the study found.