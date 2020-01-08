Raleigh ranks among 100 best cities in the world, new list shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh residents are in the right place, according to a new ranking from an international consulting firm.

Resonance built its annual “World’s Best City” list by examined crime rates and diversity. They also used data from Google, Facebook, Instagram and TripAdvisor to measure the experiential quality and performance of a city.

Raleigh landed at No. 92 overall on the list of best 100 cities in the world. The city garnered its highest score in the rankings “people” category where it ranked 29th.

Topping out the list was London at No. 1 and New York at No. 2.

“These findings inspired us to develop a new approach to evaluating cities: One that wouldn’t just look at cities as a place to live, work or visit, but that took a more holistic approach by considering a wide range of factors that showed positive correlations with attracting investment and visitors – key performance indicators both in terms of measuring existing desirability and forecasting the future prosperity of a city,” said Chris Fair, CEO of Resonance Consultancy.

