RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline.

This development downtown has placed the city on a list of cities with fast-growing downtowns. A report from Storage Café puts Raleigh at the number 15 spot for downtown apartments constructed in the last 10 years and sixth place for units currently under construction.

Raleigh beat out more populated cities like Philadelphia and Tampa. Charlotte was the only other North Carolina city on the list, coming in at the number four spot.

According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, the last year saw a 66 percent increase in the number of apartment units under construction. And growth isn’t stopping there. DRA expected more than 8,300 units are expected to be constructed in Raleigh over the next decade. This will more than double the current inventory.

Storage Café says downtowns have become increasing popular over the last decade because of their unique economic and social opportunities. This is especially true for younger populations.

In downtown Raleigh, DRA reports 40 percent of downtown’s population is between the ages of 20 and 34. Downtown has the largest population of people ages of 20 and 34 than any other part of the city.

As more apartments units come online, they won’t be empty. DRA reports occupancy rates downtown were at 95 percent in the second quarter of the year and have remained above 90 percent for the year, solidifying interest in downtown housing.