RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The results of a new community survey show Raleigh as a top spot to live, work and raise kids, but affordability concerns and keeping up with growth are still top issues locals want to be addressed.

The Raleigh Community Survey is completed every other year to provide a pulse on how the city is doing.

Out of 1,045 surveys received, 89 percent said Raleigh is an excellent or good place to live, with 82 percent saying the same about raising children.

Jason Morado, with the ETC Research Institute which conducted the survey, said the numbers are “much higher” than other large U.S. metros.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the responses are encouraging.

“It tells me that our team is doing a great job, can we do better? Sure, we can always do better,” Baldwin said.

Top areas for the city to improve over the next five years include housing affordability, managing growth and transportation improvements.

Tekeela Thompson, a single mother of three, said housing costs in recent years have her worried she won’t be able to stay in the city she grew up in.

“Sometimes you don’t make three times that rent because that rent is like $2,000,” Thompson said. “The single parents like me that are struggling every day, working paycheck to paycheck.”

The city plans to allocate $33 million in the city’s new budget for affordable housing units, low income tax credits and programs helping people experiencing homelessness.

“We really have made a major investment in housing,” Baldwin said.

Longtime resident Darryl Lester said he’s seen strides in making downtown a more walkable community in recent years. However, he wants to make sure people aren’t priced out as building blooms downtown.

“As we grow, consider how we bring everybody along,” Lester said. “But I think that we at least have people in leadership that are at least wrestling with, how do we create a Raleigh that’s for all people?”

As for city services, the new survey showed communication as the biggest need for improvement.

The city hired a new communications director, Robin Deacle, who started this month.

During Tuesday’s city council work session, council members and Mayor Baldwin said they’re looking to Deacle to help improve city communication.

“We can handle that. We can do that and get that done,” Baldwin said. “We use this information to focus on what our residents think we can be doing better so communication will be coming out on top of that.”