Raleigh ranks third in the world, first in US for ‘quality of life’, study says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh has been ranked third in the world when it comes to the quality of life.

This comes from numbeo.com. The site ranked 227 cities and scored them based on purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property prices to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution and climate. The higher the score the better according to the site. (read the full listing here).

From looking out for others who are hungry to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, to keeping yourself entertained, Raleigh seems to have it covered.

