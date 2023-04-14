RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh recycling plant will face a fine of nearly $65,000 after a week-long fire triggered an air quality alert just after Thanksgiving in November.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality says Wall Recycling LLC/Elite Waste Services LLC violated the state’s open burning rule. The company told CBS 17 at the time of the fire — consisting of mulch, trees, stumps and limbs — that it was a controlled burn for which it had obtained a permit.

The fire at Wall Recycling’s landfill at 3000 Gresham Lake Road in Raleigh broke out on Nov. 25, 2022. The Department of Environmental Quality said it received several citizen complaints about smoke from the fire. That resulted in a Code Orange air quality report for the area on Nov. 26.

DAQ said the cause of the fire is unknown. Reports to CBS 17 and state records show several smaller fires have occurred at Wall Recycling facilities in recent years.

Wall Recycling is required by Division of Waste Management rules to follow best management practices at its solid waste facilities, including the requirements for “fire protection and control,” DAQ said.

The Department of Environmental Quality City of Raleigh Fire Department reports showed firefighters responded to the scene twice on Nov. 25. The department said the company told them they were able to handle the fire and declined help from fire personnel both times.

During the fire, DAQ investigators said they spotted backhoes pushing unburned debris into the fire. The Department of Environmental Quality said all stockpiled vegetative debris at the facility was destroyed in the fire and continued to give off smoke for several days.

DAQ’s investigation found that was a violation of the state’s open burning rules. The rules do not allow the open burning of transported vegetative debris at a permitted solid waste management facility.

DAQ also found the facility to be in violation of rules related to air curtain incinerators. The facility is required to test its permitted incinerator’s emissions to ensure it is working correctly before actually operating the incinerator. DAQ said it has not received results from those tests.

Wall Recycling has been hit with a total fine of $64,900. The total penalty includes $400 to the Division of Air Quality to recoup investigative expenses. The remainder of any penalty paid will go into a fund designated for public school expenses, per state law.