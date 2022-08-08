RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman and Red Cross volunteer is heading to Kentucky to help with the state’s flooding response, according to a release.

The organization is deploying Disaster Spiritual Care Volunteer Evelyn McMahon to Lexington, Kentucky as the area is dealing with the ongoing threat of storms and the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday.

The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Division says McMahon is one of 20 of their local responders supporting the flooding response efforts.

While in Lexington, McMahon will serve with a team of volunteers to support the emotional needs of people affected by the flooding, the Red Cross says.

According to the organization, she will join more than 380 of their trained disaster workers in providing a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support.

The Red Cross says their volunteers are also working to replace critical items which were left behind in the rush to get to safety.

This includes prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.