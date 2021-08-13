Raleigh city employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City of Raleigh employees are now required to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by Sept. 17 or be subject to weekly tests.

The City said it is offering incentives to help encourage those who aren’t yet fully vaccinated.

Those who are already vaccinated or are by Sept. 17 will receive $250 and two days of bonus leave.

Employees who choose not to get fully vaccinated by the Sept. 17 deadline must get tested weekly for COVID-19.

This requirement will remain in place until Wake County’s positivity rate is less than 5 percent and there is no significant or high community transmission.