Mirabel, a 3-year-old Hound mix, has been looking for her home for 15 months. (Photo courtesy Nicole Kincaid)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to adopt a new member to add to the family, there’s a lineup of six Raleigh-based dogs that just might make a perfect fit.

Perfectly Imperfect Pups, a Raleigh-based special needs dog rescue, is asking for help in finding homes for six dogs. All of them have been in the care of the rescue for about one year — and for some, longer.

“These dogs shouldn’t be in the rescue this long, they are all amazing dogs — but, for some reason, they are being overlooked,” Nicole Kincaid said, the Founder and Director of Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

From “treat aficionado” to “cuddle bug,” the above graphics were shared by the rescue to highlight some of the attributes of the dogs up for adoption.

“I think some believe if a dog is in the rescue this long then there must be something wrong with them and that is so far from the truth. The right family for them just has not come across their path,” Kincaid said.

The mission at PIPs is to help create a better world for at-risk dogs.

It places a focus on dogs with special needs and are working to build a community of supporters through advocacy, education, fostering and — of course — adoption.

If you have any interest in learning more about the process to adopt Ava, Eddie, Harriet, Mirabel, Ozzy or Valentine, or other adoptable dogs at the rescue, visit pipsrescue.org/adopt.