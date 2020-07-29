Raleigh senior living facility reports 50 COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh senior living facility is the site of a large COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff, according to a Facebook post by The Covington.

The outbreak was originally confirmed on July 17 at The Covington Assisted Living & Memory Care at 4510 Duraleigh Road by Wake County health officials. An outbreak is defined as two or more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At the time, The Covington officials said no residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and only three employees tested positive. Officials said they would test all residents and staff out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

An update provided by the facility on Tuesday said that 36 residents have now tested positive, along with 14 staff members. A few results are still pending, according to the post.

“All residents are being treated in isolation by health professionals. The staff members have followed CDC guidelines by self-quarantining and are being treated by their primary healthcare providers. We are unable to disclose any further details on the staff members and residents due to privacy regulations,” officials wrote on Facebook.

There are at least 240 outbreaks at nursing homes and residential care facilities in the state, according to the most recent North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

So far there have been at least 5,842 nursing home cases and 769 deaths. There have been at least 2,035 residential care facility cases and 153 deaths.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to the vulnerable population that we serve as well as many others across our nation,” said Casandra Nixon, executive director, in the Facebook post. “As we continue to fight against this virus, we ask that you join the efforts of our heroic team to keep everyone safe by practicing safe infection prevention measures like wearing a mask and social distancing. Thank you for caring for our community by maintaining vigilance.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: