Raleigh residents anxious to rid rumbling, noise from preventive wastewater project blasting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve driven along Lassiter Mill Road inside the beltline it’s hard to miss the sign of the times.

“There’s a little bit of dynamiting from day to day,” said Tony Maupin. “There’s a little bit of noise, but it’s progress.”

For the last two years, Tony Maupin has watched contractors work sun-up to sun-down from his sunroom.

“They start at 7 a.m. in the morning and finish at 6 p.m.,” said Maupin. “We’re ready for them to be gone and have the greenway rebuilt. They’ve torn down a lot of trees.”

“We understand these projects are high impact while they’re going on,” said Raleigh Engineering Manager Eileen Navarrete.

The work being done near Maupin’s backyard involves 21,000ft. of 54″ sewer line from Capital Blvd. to Glenwood Ave., but contractors have run into an issue.

“This area of the state has a lot of rock and some of it is fairly close to the surface,” said Navarrete. So a lot of these deep sewer projects that we do unfortunately do require blasting.”

“You hear a little bit of rumble,” said Maupin. “You have to readjust your pictures and your frames, that kind of thing.”

Roughly a third of the $35-million project is already in service.

“This project is going to help us prevent wastewater from getting into creeks and rivers in the Crabtree Creek basin,” said Navarrete.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2020 if all goes as planned.

“The only issues we have here in the neighborhood is really with the dust,” said Navarrete.

If you have any concerns with the construction of the Crabtree Pipeline Project in your neighborhood click here: http://crabtreepipeline.com/.